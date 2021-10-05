The former French international has again criticized Antoine Griezmann, particularly lamenting his lack of versatility.

Jérôme Rothen is not a big fan of Antoine Griezmann. We knew it since last month and its acid criticisms towards the Mâconnais. “Griezmann has become Matuidi and Matuidi has never been a technical leader,” he confided. Words that earned him admonitions from the player’s brother.

“He doesn’t have the shoulders to be number 10”

The former PSG player turned consultant has not changed his mind about “Grizou” despite the good performance that the latter delivered in the last game of the Blues against Finland. During an intervention on RMC Sport during the Moscato Show he even seriously dezinced him by suggesting that the former Barcelonan no longer really has his place in the tricolor system unless he is employed as a left midfielder.

"You can't play with Griezmann on the right. In 10, he must play his attackers. But he does not serve Mbappé and Benzema enough. Antoine Griezmann does not have the shoulders and the level to play number 10 in the France team today. "

“You can’t play with Griezmann on the right, that’s not possible. And in number 10, he must play his attackers. But he does not serve Kylian Mbappé and Karim Benzema enough. Antoine Griezmann does not have the shoulders and the level to play number 10 in the France team today, ”he said. Another rowdy outing that he could very quickly regret.

