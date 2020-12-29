Jerome Rothen, former Monaco player and collaborator of the prestigious radio station RMC Sport, has confessed in a program broadcast today the words that Zinedine Zidane told him on April 6, in the party that he faced the Monegasque team against Real Madrid. The current coach of the white team reproached him for losing time with 3-1 in favor and lost his nerves against his partner in the French team.

“What happened with Zidane is a black point in my career. He said get up, you son of a bitch. Zidane and I knew each other from the French team. I didn’t understand what happened at that time because we had a good relationship. We were winning 3-1, we were classified for the semifinals, I lost time and Zidane had lost the ball. It was the Real Madrid of the galactics that was being eliminated by little Monaco, ”said Rothen.

Rothen later added that he never understood the reasons why Zidane insulted him in that action: “I can understand the frustration and that he was enervated, but I didn’t understand these kinds of words because he is someone you knew, with whom you have trained and with whom you have played in the national team. I’m not telling you that we were the best friends in the world, but I don’t understand the insults with someone who has played in the national team “