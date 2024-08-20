London (AFP)

Brighton have signed young French striker Jorginho Routier from Leeds for a club record fee of $51 million, according to reports. The 22-year-old Routier has agreed a five-year contract with Fabian Hurtsler’s side.

The player scored 8 goals and made 16 assists with Leeds in the Championship last season, after joining them from Hoffenheim in Germany in January 2023.

“Jorginho is a player who can impress and he already showed what he can do in English football with Leeds last season, but I knew him from his time in Germany with Hoffenheim,” said Horzeler, the youngest manager of a Premier League club at 31.

Rutter is Brighton’s seventh signing of the summer transfer window, coming just two days after their opening league win over Everton 3-0 at Goodison Park.

Rother came through the Rennes academy and broke into the first team in 2020 before moving to Hoffenheim the following year. He was relegated with Leeds from the Premier League in 2023, but he had a great season last season when the team came close to promotion again.