Russian businessman and billionaire Arkady Rotenberg, who declared himself the beneficiary of the palace in Gelendzhik, revealed its real purpose. He spoke about this in an interview. Telegram-channel Mash.

According to him, an apart-hotel is under construction on the territory of the complex, which is why, Rotenberg emphasized, the building has a fairly large number of rooms.

“This is a great place, I think, to make it a hotel there,” he explained. The billionaire noted that he likes the hotel business and has been doing it for several years: the entrepreneur, in particular, owns a number of properties in the Crimea and the Far East.

Earlier, Rotenberg said that he is the beneficiary of the palace in Gelendzhik. He also clarified that the site for the construction of the facility was acquired several years ago.

On January 29, Mash posted a video from inside the building from the investigation of Alexei Navalny. One of the builders agreed to conduct a tour for journalists on the condition that the filming would take no more than an hour. The published footage shows that the main work was completed only on the facade of the building. Initial construction work is underway inside the rooms.