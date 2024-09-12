Coach Roman Rotenberg said that criticism of SKA is being written from abroad

The head coach of St. Petersburg SKA Roman Rotenberg explained the criticism of the team by attacks from abroad. His words are quoted by RIA Novosti.

“There is already evidence that the comments written about SKA are not written from Russia at all,” the specialist said. Rotenberg called his words a fact and advised against reading critical comments about the team.

After four matches of the regular championship of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), SKA is in ninth place, having earned three points. The team has not scored two matches in a row. In the last match, which took place on September 12, the Petersburgers lost to Chelyabinsk Traktor with a score of 0:3.

Rotenberg took over SKA in January 2022. The specialist also holds the position of deputy chairman of the board of directors at the club. He is the eldest son of the famous Russian billionaire Boris Rotenberg.