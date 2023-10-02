After the 2-3 victory against Mazatlán FC as visitors, the coach of the Tigres UANL, Robert Dante Siboldiexplained the reason why he benched several starting elements.
André-Pierre Gignac, Guido Pizarro, Javier Aquino, Fernando Gorriarán and Luis Quinones They were the stars who did not appear in the starting eleven, although he would later make changes to include most of them in the complementary part.
And in the same way, they started as starters Jesús Garza, Fernando Ordóñez, Juan Pablo Vigón, Raymundo Fulgencio and Nicolas Ibanez.
In this way, the San Nicolás de los Garza team are sub-leaders of the classification with 20 points after 10 dates of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The Uruguayan strategist explained that the feline team has just played five games in the last five weeks, in addition, just last week they played the Clásico Regio and the final of the Campeones Cup, which is a significant wear and tear, taking into account the importance and pressure of the disputed commitments.
“It’s a great group effort. Today those who had to start did a good job, it wasn’t easy at all. We looked for rotation to prevent any injuries because we have 5 games in 15 days, we come from two high-intensity games, so far physically there was wear and tear, but more emotionally and mentally, we had to dose the loads on those who had more games, those who came with injuries or training regularly,” he said.
The team needed to adjust several of its pieces due to the strong activity in the last couple of weeks.
“Today we had to dose those who started, for example, Nico; he came from an injury and we gave him 69 minutes that we had planned, Córdova the same. We had to see that whole panorama to give participation to the young people, we had the suspension of Stich (Jesús Angulo), but at the moment I think it was the great work of the entire group, that is what I love about this group, everyone wants to participate and it is not easy for us at all,” he stated.
#Rotations #Siboldi #explains #absence #starters #Mazatlán