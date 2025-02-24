02/24/2025



Updated at 5:5:00 p.m.





The dance It is one of the activities that unites us with everyone. Thanks to it we are able to express ourselves and on many occasions we say with the body what we cannot communicate with the words. In each culture they practice one or the other, and although contemporary dance, ballet or belly dance we know almost all, there are some that are completely unknown to Westerners, such as rotating dances.

As the name indicates -although it is worldwide known as Suffi dance-, In this dance the main ingredient is to turn and turn, and it seems impossible for this to happen without dizzy, right? The truth is that some good dynamics are needed for this dance, which serves as meditation, can be practiced without a single dizziness apex.

As we said, in Spain very little is practiced – its origin is Turkish – but thanks to the work of Raquel Santiago we are understanding what it consists of. She has been an atypical dancer for not starting in the world of dance since childhood, it wasn’t even like a hobby; Dance entered his life in a therapeutic context. «I had anorexia for different children’s traumas and after a job with psychologists and various body therapies and since I could not speak or tell what happened to me I started telling it through the body and started expressing myself. It seemed that I was good for the movement and there I was interested in dance ». There he realized that dance was not only an activity to train the body but rather a deep tool of connection between body and mind.

Dance, like many other disciplines that are made with the body, serves to self -knowledge. Raquel Santiago indicates that dance has been a tool for self -exploration and a unique language that can work at the unconconscious level (trauma, memories) and as a tool to heal.









What are rotating dances

Although he became a professional dancer, Raquel Santiago continued to develop in rotating dances and that led him to want to teach him so that other people could benefit from all the benefits he can offer, since it is rather a therapy than anything else . What are these dances? As the expert points out, it is a spiral trip through the conscious movement and turns in which people revolve around themselves for an hour. «In this type of dances what develops a lot is to be on the axis; Being in the eye of the hurricane because that is where there is calm and does not happen. When you go to the periphery you are dragged by the hurricane. However, when a person is in the center, he does not observe what happens outside.

Most people who come to their workshops are people who have never danced and, therefore, do not have much experience with movement. «Many come for curiosity but mainly people who are in a path of personal and spiritual development are pointed out; They are interested in the function of movement and mindfulness. It is a meditative dance, ”he says.

And despite what you can think, The rotating dances do not dizzy: “Everyone is hallucinated because they have not dizzy because they have turned for half an hour but have no feeling of dizziness,” he says. However, he acknowledges that many people do not sign up for that fear, but when they do they are surprised to finish the turns with a sense of calm in the body.

What do these dances give us? Apparently, according to the expert, there is greater opening of the heart, that is, much more receptivity and feeling of union with the group. Of course, each person has different experiences and feels how it connects with the planet. “With rotating dances come memories of their personal life like when they were little, people who wake up a lot of creativity … many things and feelings emerge.” In addition, in these dances it does not turn all the time but is at the end of the trip. It connects with the rhythm to unlock tensions, release the body and when the body is prepared it is when we already rotate with what you have learned during the previous session.

«Rotating dances are ancestral and since all dances is the way in which men used language to communicate. As I said, the rhythm will be important and get us to enter a kind of trance. The end of the turns in the Suffi dance is the unity, so it has a spiritual component. In addition, this makes it a super mindfulness because meditation usually makes it sitting. You feel, you get in a situation of meditation and through the mantras you get to silence the mind and be in meditation for twenty minutes. This is easy but you are sitting. If you are spinning you cannot give yourself this luxury of thinking because then you get dizzy, you feel nausea … being spinning makes you present in breathing, on your feet connected with the earth, in your arms, in your heart and centered. If you leave and your head goes to other things is when you feel dizzy. The effects at the end of turning are much better than a meditation sitting because you have been totally attentive for twenty minutes.