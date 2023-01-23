According to the British “Sun”, Lauren said that her daughter was in severe pain when she entered the toilet, and when she was examined by doctors, they told her that she had a type of infection that causes a urinary tract infection.

The child returned home with the advice of doctors, but her condition continued to deteriorate.

The mother said that her child fell asleep for 24 hours, then a doctor came and said that she did not suffer from a urinary tract infection, but from a viral infection.

The mother refused to go home and demanded that the doctor perform the necessary blood tests, and when the result appeared, it was found that the child had sepsis.

And the mother continued, “I want to raise awareness and show parents how dangerous sepsis is. It was very scary. I thought I was going to lose my daughter.”

Anne Marie Canape, the head nurse at the hospital treating the little girl, said: “We are sorry to hear this and will work with the family to fully understand and investigate the concerns raised.”