Roszdravnadzor announced the availability of supplies of personal protective equipment and medicines in medical institutions accepting patients with COVID-19, reports TASS…

According to the head of the department, Alla Samoilova, additional deliveries go without delay.

She also stressed that Roszdravnadzor keeps the situation under constant control.

We will remind, earlier the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova said that 19 million protective masks and 380 thousand liters of antiseptic agents are produced daily in the Russian Federation. According to her, at the beginning of the pandemic, 1.5 million masks and 44 thousand liters of antiseptic were produced in the country.

In addition, currently experts, according to Popova, already understand what happens in the human body when infected with coronavirus.