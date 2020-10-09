Roszdravnadzor commented on the information about the allegedly identified side effects of the drug Favipiravir, which is used to treat patients with coronavirus infection.

Earlier, the PharmaCOVID information center on the basis of the Russian Medical Academy of Continuing Professional Education reported that Favipiravir and the means based on it can have such side effects as motor disorders, including falls.

In its response, Roszdravnadzor refers to the data from the Pharmkonadzor 2.0 database.

The agency notes that no data has been received on the development of reactions associated with nonspecific motor disorders. RBK…

Earlier, the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation allowed the outpatient use of two Russian drugs for coronavirus with the international non-proprietary name Favipiravir – Coronavir and Areplivir.

Prior to that, these drugs could only be used for treatment in hospitals under the supervision of a doctor.

The Ministry of Health intends to add Favipiravir to the list of vital drugs.

In addition, the ministry, together with the FAS, plans to regulate the prices of coronavirus drugs that are allowed for sale in pharmacies.