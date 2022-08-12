Roszdravnadzor understands the circumstances of the death of a child from Russia who was treated with the drug Zolgensma. This was announced on Friday, August 12, in press service departments.

“Roszdravnadzor is conducting a comprehensive assessment of the circumstances of the causes of the death of a child while taking the Zolgensma drug in the Russian Federation, as previously reported in the media,” the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Reuters wrote that two patients in Russia and Kazakhstan had died as a result of treatment with the drug. The cause of death is said to be acute liver failure.

Both patients received Zolgensma by infusion. The disease manifested itself five to six weeks after taking the medicine.

The press service of the Swiss company Novartis International AG (Novartis), the manufacturer of the drug, confirmed on Friday that one of the side effects of the drug is acute liver failure. The company indicated that it had already notified the health authorities in the countries where it is sold, and informed medical professionals about the side effects.

The drug was registered in Russia on December 9, 2021. He entered the state register of medicines.

Zolgensma is essential for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a rare genetic disease that affects the motor neurons of the spinal cord. This is the most expensive drug in the world, the cost of one injection exceeds $2 million. One injection is enough for treatment.