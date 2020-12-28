Roszdravnadzor approved the release forms of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine by various manufacturers, reports RIA Newsreferring to the data of the department.

As specified, the center of Gamaleya and JSC “Generium” will produce this drug in vials made of neutral glass with rubber stoppers with an aluminum or alumoplastic cap, and CJSC Biocad – in vials made of neutral glass with rubber stoppers and aluminum caps with a plastic cap like flip-off.

Binnopharm JSC will supply the vaccine in colorless glass ampoules, five ampoules per pack.

Earlier it was reported that in 2021 in the Russian Federation will appear the powder form of the domestic vaccine against coronavirus “Sputnik V”. In addition, registration of the stable liquid form of this drug is being completed. Experts note that in this form, the vaccine will be easier to deliver to medical facilities.

We will remind, in August, the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation registered the drug for COVID-19 “Sputnik V”. It became the world’s first registered vaccine for the prevention of coronavirus infection.