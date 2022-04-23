The recent ampay issued by Magaly Medina where Aldo Miyashiro was seen passionately kissing Fiorella Rétiz despite being married to Érika Villalobos has caused different celebrities to speak out about the fact. Now, it was the turn to comment on Rosy War through a lengthy message posted on her official Facebook account.

The popular singer asked that criticism of the host of “La banda del Chino” cease, assuring that she feels a lot of anger when people she knows go through difficult times. Likewise, she asked her followers to pray so that Érika Villalobos’s family remains intact despite recent events.

Rosy War asks that criticism of Aldo Miyashiro cease

“ I want to say that I embrace this family with all my strength and with all my love, because I am a wife and mother, and I imagine what is happening to me, and the truth scares me, it makes me angry and I suffer a lot when I find out that is happening to any marriage, especially when it comes to people I love and admire very much . Happy marriages, which are well and live enjoying their home and their family are perfect targets for the evil one to start working to bring down that marriage and family with his temptations…, and when either of the two parties, be the man or woman falls into that temptation, they achieved their goal of creating chaos, and a lot of pain and suffering in the family, because we hurt those we love the most, “he began.

Rosy War spoke about Aldo Miyashiro’s ampay. Photo: capture Facebook

“And of course, the evil one is super happy, because he made someone else fall into his nets of temptation! Please, I ask you not to make more firewood from the fallen tree! ¡ Let us be empathetic, pray that this family is not destroyed and that God restores it and heals its wounds God bless us all and always protect us from the evil one, from all evil and from all bad people ! Amen! To all the marriages and families that are going through these bad times, I ask you to take refuge in God because He can do everything, “he added.

Fiorella Cayo supports Érika Villalobos after Aldo Miyashiro’s ampay

Fiorella Cayo was on “América Hoy” this Friday, April 22, commenting on the main themes of the show. Upon leaving her, the actress spoke with La República and sent a heartfelt message of support to Érika Villalobos after the ampay starring her, still her husband, Aldo Miyashiro, with Fiorella Retiz.

“I don’t know anything about Erika, the only thing I can tell you is that she is a very intelligent person, a very strong woman, a woman who deserves the best and she will see based on what she feels and wants what is best for her. family and her, no one should judge the lives of others, “he declared for this medium.