Unfortunately Rosy Varvara didn’t make it, the young 30-year-old died from burns suffered in the fire that broke out in her house

After an agony that lasted 10 long days in hospital, Rosy Varvara, daughter of Rino Manada, ex Mudù well known on social media, didn’t make it. Unfortunately, the burns she suffered turned out to be too serious and the doctors’ attempts proved to be completely useless.

News that obviously shocked thousands of people and many are remembering it with gods in these hours messages of condolences on social media. This is also to show closeness to his family, affected by the sudden and heartbreaking loss.

According to information released by some local media, the drama took place approximately 10 days ago. Precisely in the girl’s house, which is located in Gravina, in the metropolitan city of Bari, in Puglia. We still don’t know exactly why, but it’s inside the house a fire broke out and the girl was trapped inside.

Dad watched helpless to the whole scene. In fact he immediately asked for the intervention of the Fire Brigade and also of the health workers. Everyone arrived on site within a few minutes and tried to do everything possible as quickly as possible to be able to free her and then also to save her life.

The heartbreaking death of Rosy Varvara after hospitalization

Doctors first stabilized her on the spot and then rushed her to hospital. However, once here they discovered that Rosy had reported burns over 80% of his body. As a result, they tried to do everything they could to save her.

But it was only yesterday that the heartbreaking news arrived. Unfortunately, the 30-year-old, due to the same burns that she suffered on her body, He did not make it to survive. She left an unfillable void in the hearts of those who knew her and who loved her.

