Rostourism expects to launch in February the third stage of the tourist cashback program for travels around the Russian Federation, said the head of the department Zarina Doguzova.

According to her, the domestic flow of tourists this year compared to 2020 may increase by 15-20%, reports TASS…

According to Doguzova, the territories most in demand among travelers this year will approach an almost complete restoration of domestic tourism, although in general it is too early to talk about a complete recovery of the industry.

The department expects a full recovery of domestic tourism in 2022, and international tourism no earlier than 2023.

The head of Rostourism believes that a gradual restoration of international flows will begin closer to autumn. At the same time, according to her, the pace of their recovery is already lagging behind domestic tourism by one and a half to two years.

Earlier, Rosturizm proposed, within the framework of the third stage of the cashback program, to implement tours for the period until June 20, 2021, including holidays and spring school holidays.

In addition, the department has come up with an initiative to include in the tourist cashback program for traveling around Russia, rest in children’s camps.