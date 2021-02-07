Inbound tourists to Russia will return to pre-crisis levels no earlier than 2023. This was announced on Saturday, February 7, by the head of Rostourism Zarina Doguzova.

She also noted that by the autumn the department expects a gradual restoration of international flows.

“No country expects to achieve a full recovery of international tourism before 2023. We would start this year in the fall, continue next year, and by 2023 reach some indicators that could be comparable with the pre-crisis ones, “Doguzova said.

Also, the head of Rostourism noted that in 2021, an increase in domestic tourist flow in Russia is predicted by 15-20% compared to last year. Doguzova added that such indicators can be achieved in the absence of a lockdown.

In addition, Rosturizm expects to launch the third stage of the tourist cashback program for travel in Russia in February.

“This year we would like to continue this most demanded measure of support, which was highly appreciated by both business and tourists. We have already prepared the rules for the presentation of this subsidy, ”added Doguzova.

The proposal to extend the tourist cashback until the summer of 2021 was announced at the end of January.

Then the representatives of the industry were advised to create thematic tours as part of the action and include offers for February 23 and March 8, spring break and May holidays. Also, weekend tours, health resort programs and travel for schoolchildren can be included in the promotion.

It was noted that the main conditions of the action will not change. The tour must last at least two nights, the state will refund 20% of its cost (no more than 20 thousand rubles for one operation on one card). In this case, citizens need to use the “World” card to buy a tour.

Partial money back program when buying tours in Russia started in August 2020.