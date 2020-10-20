The head of the Federal Tourism Agency Zarina Doguzova assessed the losses of the Russian tourism industry due to the coronavirus pandemic. She told about this in an interview with RBC TV channel.

According to Doguzova’s forecast, the damage to the industry in 2020 will amount to approximately 600 billion rubles, in particular, due to the lack of foreign tourists. She noted that it will be possible to finally assess the industry’s losses from the pandemic by the end of the year.

Doguzova estimated the size of the export of tourism services at $ 10.9 billion last year. The tourism industry as a whole has an annual turnover of 3.7 trillion rubles at normal times, she added.

The decision to suspend flights was made by Russia at the end of March due to the spread of COVID-19. The exception was export flights, flights organized to return Russians from abroad, as well as individual flights on behalf of the government. Since the end of June, by decision of the government, Russian citizens can travel abroad to work, study, receive medical care and treat their relatives.