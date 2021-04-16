Seasonal price increases for peak dates occur annually and are caused by a shortage of high-quality modern tourist infrastructure, Rosturizm told Izvestia in response to a question whether prices at Russian resorts will be regulated due to the closure of Turkey, similar to the situation during the 2018 FIFA World Cup …

“We are in constant communication with Rosstat and the Ministry of Economic Development on the issue of price monitoring for travel services, and we ourselves conduct selective price monitoring,” the response says.

Earlier, Izvestia reported that the price of rest in Russian resorts rose by 15-30% after the closure of Turkey. To a greater extent, prices rose in the Crimea, to a lesser extent – in the Krasnodar Territory. The Chairman of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko recommended that the FAS pay attention to the situation. The Izvestia service was told that they would consider it.

“Taking into account the continuing restrictions on international travel and interest in domestic destinations, the demand for rest in Russia in the spring-summer exceeds last year’s figures by 15-20 percent, in resort destinations by 30 percent,” the Federal Tourism Agency said.

They added that the increase in demand leads to an increase in prices mainly in the premium segment of classified hotels, mainly in southern resorts during the peak season in July-August. Meanwhile, in large cities – Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan – the cost of premium hotels is lower than last year and also lower than the level of 2019. Non-beach outdoor destinations also post last year’s high-load prices.