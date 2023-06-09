Rostrud reminded that the next working week will be four days due to the Day of Russia

The Russians will have a four-day work week next week. This was recalled in Rostrud, reports TASS.

The celebration of the Day of Russia on June 12 this year falls on a Monday, and therefore the three-day weekend will last from 10 to 12 days. The working week will run from Tuesday, June 13th to Friday, June 16th.

“The presence of an additional day off will not affect the wages of employees who receive a salary. Also, June is one of the most profitable months of the year for holidays,” explained Alexander Yuzhalin, head of the legal practice at the Superjob service.

In August 2022, the government approved the calendar of non-working public holidays for 2023 in Russia. After the June holiday weekend, the Russians will rest from November 4 to 6.

Prior to that, the Russians rested in early May. This was due to the celebration of May 1 – the Day of Spring and Labor, as well as May 9 – Victory Day.