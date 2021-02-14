Rostrud recalled a three-day work week. Izvestia writes about this.

In connection with the celebration of the Defender of the Fatherland Day on February 23 and the transfer of the working day from February 22 to February 20, working days will eventually turn out to be the period from February 24 to 26. The holiday weekend will also last three days, from the 21st to the 23rd.

However, before the holidays, Russians will have to work a day longer. Saturday, February 20, is listed as a workday on the 2021 production calendar, so the next workweek will be six days.

In October 2020, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin approved the production schedule for 2021. Officially, December 31 is approved as a day off. Also this year, Russians will have a holiday weekend from 6 to 8 March, from 1 to 3 May and from 8 to 10 May, 12 to 14 June, 4 to 7 November.