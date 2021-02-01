In February of this year, Russians will have a six-day and three-day working week. This is reported on website departments.

So, the Russians will have to work six days from February 15 to 20, inclusive, before three days off from February 21 to 23.

“A three-day weekend became possible due to the postponement of the working day on February 22 to Saturday February 20”, – leads RT words of representatives of Rostrud.

On Tuesday, February 23, Defender of the Fatherland Day will be celebrated. This is an official day off. The penultimate week of February will be the only longest work week in 2021. “Moscow 24”…

As the TV channel reminds “360”In total, in 2021, Russians expect seven short working weeks. The next long weekend will be March 6-8 – International Women’s Day falls on Monday this year, so there will only be four business days in the March 8-14 week. Then two short weeks will come in May – from 3 to 9 May and from 10 to 16 May. The last one will end on Thursday, December 30th. December 31 will be a day off in Russia.

In total, with a five-day working week with two days off, Russians will have 246 working days and 119 days off. February 20, March 7, April 30, June 11 and November 3, which are considered pre-holiday days, will be shortened by an hour. “Federal News Agency”…