Russians can get additional days off in May if employers provide them on their own initiative. This was reported on April 16 at the Federal Service for Labor and Employment (Rostrud).

The department also noted that the provision of additional days of rest, except for cases established by law, reduces the standard of working hours and may result in a decrease in the amount of wages.

“Therefore, if the initiative comes from the employer, the latter must decide on the payment of this day off,” says “Russian newspaper“.

To do this, you need to create a local regulatory act, it is done in any form, indicated in Rostrud. It is necessary to prescribe in the act that the provided day off will be paid.

On April 12, the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, announced that the Kremlin was not considering extending the May holidays. Thus, he commented on the data that appeared in the media about the likelihood of making a few more days non-working in Russia between the official May holidays.

On April 12, a member of the social committee of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Sergey Leonov commented on the idea of ​​extending the May holidays. According to him, the situation with the New Year holidays and the May holidays is not easy to solve, since in this issue it is necessary to take into account labor legislation, the interests of the employee, and the position of the employer.

At the end of March, the residents of the Russian Federation were reminded that in connection with the holidays in May, they will have to work only 19 days. This year, the Russians will rest from May 1 to May 3, as well as from May 8 to 10. In total, there will be 12 days off in May together with the holidays.