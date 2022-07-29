Rostrud recalled that vacation can be postponed by agreement of the parties

Rostrud reminded the Russians of the conditions for postponing vacation, the agency reports. “Prime”. As the press service of the department said, this can be done due to the temporary disability of the employee, the performance of public duties, untimely calculation of vacation pay, or by agreement of the parties.

If the transfer is initiated by the employee, then he needs to write an application addressed to the employer. The department noted that the transfer must be agreed with the immediate supervisor. Changing the vacation time at the initiative of the employer is possible, but only with the consent of the employee and in exceptional cases.

So, if the granting of leave may adversely affect the course of the organization’s work, it can be transferred to the next year. However, in this case, it should be used no later than 12 months after the end of the working year for which it is provided.

The department emphasized that an employee cannot remain without paid leave for two consecutive years. And minor employees and those employed in work with harmful and (or) dangerous working conditions must go on paid leave every year.

