Russians can get additional days off in May if employers provide them on their own initiative, the Federal Service for Labor and Employment (Rostrud) said.

At the same time, the department noted that the provision of additional days of rest, except for cases established by law, reduces the standard of working hours and may result in a decrease in wages.

“Therefore, if the initiative comes from the employer, the latter must decide on the payment of this day off,” writes “Russian newspaper»On Friday, April 16th.

For this, it is necessary to create a local normative act that can be issued in any form. The order should indicate that the provided day off is payable.

In May, the Russians will have to work only 19 days. So, citizens will have a rest from 1 to 3 May, as well as from 8 to 10 May. In total, there will be 12 days off in May together with the holidays.

Earlier, on April 12, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that the authorities have no plans to introduce additional days off in May. So he responded to media reports that the country allegedly intends to make non-working a few more days between the official May holidays.