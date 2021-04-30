The Federal Service for Supervision in the Sphere of Transport will conduct an inspection in connection with the accident in the Stavropol Territory, where children died. About this on April 30 it says on the Rostransnadzor website.

According to preliminary information, at 4.40 pm on the 535th kilometer of the Astrakhan – Elista – Stavropol highway, three cars collided, including a truck and a bus that was carrying children to the competition from Volgograd to Cherkessk.

“Road conditions at the time of the accident: daylight hours, dry asphalt, road signs according to the location. Rostransnadzor will conduct an inspection in connection with the accident in the Stavropol Territory, ”the report of Rostransnadzor says.

The service also reported that the head of the territorial administration of Rostransnadzor in the North Caucasus Federal District Dmitry Kravtsov is at the scene of the accident, and the head of the central office of the State Aviation Supervision Authority Alexei Sergeev, who, together with the territorial administration, will check the carrier that owns the bus, has left for Volgograd.

The accident happened on April 30 in the area of ​​the village of Yamka. The regional Ministry of Internal Affairs said that as a result of an accident, five minors were killed. The department clarified that there were 17 people in the minibus, including 14 children. The deaths of six children were initially reported.

As reported in press service Administration of the Volgograd region, the bus that got into an accident was transporting pupils of the Volgograd sports school of the Olympic reserve No. 2. We are talking about basketball players born in 2006-2008.

The Ministry of Health of the Stavropol Territory said that doctors are currently fighting for the lives of nine children. Two affected teenagers are in serious condition. The condition of four more minors is assessed by doctors as moderate.

The preliminary cause of the accident in the traffic police of Russia was called a violation of traffic rules by a passenger car.

On the fact of the incident, a criminal case was initiated, the prosecutor’s office organized an inspection, its progress and the investigation of the case are under the personal control of the prosecutor of the Stavropol Territory.