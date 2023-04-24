Over the past year, Rostransnadzor specialists recorded 69.6 thousand violations of the work and rest regime of drivers during international transportation, Izvestia was told in the department. More than 80% of them are related to the lack of control over the condition of drivers during the flight.

“In 2022, 58.1 thousand violations under Art. 11.23 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation – driving a vehicle without a tachograph or in violation of the requirements for its use, ”the press service of Rostransnadzor told Izvestia.

According to government decrees and the order of the Ministry of Transport, tachographs must be installed in the interiors of cars weighing more than 3.5 tons and buses – special devices that record the speed of the car, its route, the driver’s work and rest time.

Vladimir Matyagin, a member of the Public Council under Rostransnadzor, noted that the number of violations detected should be much higher.

“It is enough to divide 70 thousand by 365, and we will get only about 190 violations per day for all regions of Russia, that is, in fact, two violations per day per region. It turns out that almost all carriers are law-abiding? Such an indicator may indicate the low efficiency of supervisory authorities, ”the expert told Izvestia.

The main reasons for the violations are the low fines for the lack of tachographs and the poor development of infrastructure for drivers to rest, said Sergei Rudametkin, coordinator of the Moscow branch of the Association of Russian Carriers.

“The number of guarded parking lots is not enough for a person to have a normal rest. It is impossible to simply put a large cargo truck on the side of the road, as it is unsafe, ”the expert told Izvestia.

Among other common violations recorded by Rostransnadzor last year are the absence of state registration marks on vehicles and trailers, as well as documents for the transported cargo or lists of passengers (almost 14 thousand) and failure to comply with the legal requirements of a police officer, a customs official or other responsible persons on stopping the vehicle (7.7 thousand).

