Rostov defeated Krylya Sovetov with a score of 2:0 in the RPL match

“Rostov” defeated Samara “Wings of the Soviets” in the match of the 19th round of the Russian Premier League (RPL). This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The meeting took place at the Rostov Arena stadium and ended with a score of 2:0. The first goal was scored in the 29th minute by striker Egor Golenkov. In the 80th minute, midfielder Ivan Komarov increased the team's advantage.

Thus, after 19 matches, Rostov is in tenth place, with 24 points. Krylya Sovetov are in sixth place with 29 points. Krasnodar is in the lead with 38 points.

In the next match, Rostov will host Krasnodar, and Krylya Sovetov will host CSKA Moscow. Both meetings will take place on March 8.