Harutyunyants urged to wait for the arrival of legionnaire Norman, who left Russia

President of Rostov Artashes Arutyunyants reacted to the departure of the Norwegian football player of the team Matthias Normann from Russia after the drone attack on Moscow City. This is reported “Match TV”.

“Let’s wait for a certain period when Norman will have to return to the Rostov location. If he doesn’t arrive, then we will talk about it,” Harutyunyants urged.

On August 9, Norman sent Rostov and Dynamo, for which he played on loan, a notice of termination of the contract due to the fact that drones crashed into the Moscow City building. Referring to these circumstances, the legionnaire left the country.

From 2019 to 2021, Norman played for Rostov, after which he spent a year at the English Norwich on loan. In the fall of 2022, the player was again loaned out to Dynamo.