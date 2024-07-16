Electricity supply limited in southern Russia due to failure at Rostov NPP

Several million Russians in the south of the country were left without electricity. The cause was a failure in the operation of generating equipment at the Rostov Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), which supplies power to the entire Southern Federal District.

Electricity was lost for residents of Rostov-on-Don, Taganrog, Krasnodar, Elista, Anapa, Armavir, Novorossiysk, Sevastopol, Crimea and some other populated areas. For some time, because of this, in Krasnodar didn’t work traffic lights, was suspended movement of trams and trolleybuses.

In addition, there are problems at the Rostov NPP reflected on residents of Pyatigorsk in Stavropol Krai, said the city’s mayor Dmitry Voroshilov. They also imposed restrictions on electricity consumption. There is no water either, since the pumps run on electricity.

There is no light. I’ll go and see how the improvement work on the city center is going. Dmitry VoroshilovHead of Pyatigorsk

115 thousand people in Buryatia were also left without power due to an accident at the Gusinoozerskaya GRES. One of the three power units there was switched off. words head of the republic Alexey Tsydenov, this happened because of a leak in the boiler. After the emergency shutdown, users began to be connected to electricity using the backup scheme.

Photo: Sergey Pivovarov / RIA Novosti

Rosatom reported problems at Rostov NPP

On the problems at the Rostov nuclear power plant told in Rosatom. They explained that one of the nuclear power plant’s power units was automatically disconnected from the grid due to a malfunction in the turbogenerator. However, the system responded in accordance with the design algorithms.

The State Atomic Energy Corporation added that they would establish and eliminate the causes of the generator’s electrical protection. After that, the disconnected power unit would be prepared for connection to the grid. However, Rosatom did not name any timeframes for the repair work.

The radiation background at the nuclear power plant and in the area where it is located has not changed, is at a level corresponding to normal operation, and does not exceed natural background values. Rosatom press service

Rosatom also reported on the operation of the remaining power units. Thus, power units No. 2 and No. 4 continue to operate in normal mode at a capacity of 1,700 megawatts. In turn, power unit No. 3 has been undergoing scheduled maintenance since June 22 of this year. Thus, only half of the power units are currently operating at the Rostov NPP – two out of four.

Rostov NPP is the largest energy enterprise in the south of the country. provides electricity to about 75 percent of production facilities in the Rostov Region. Electricity from it also goes to the Southern and North Caucasian Federal Districts. In total, more than 26 million people receive electricity from the Rostov NPP.

Photo: Sergey Pivovarov / RIA Novosti

Rolling power outages introduced in Crimea

July 16, Ministry of Energy reportedthat in the south of Russia, temporary restrictions were introduced due to increased loads on the energy system, energy consumption was reduced by 1.5 gigawatts. The department took this step in order to maintain the stability of the energy system. The Ministry of Energy assured that the restoration process is under special control.

Meanwhile, to ease the situation in the Krasnodar region, writes Mash, rolling blackouts have been introduced in Crimea and Sevastopol. Electricity will be supplied and disconnected according to a schedule: two hours after two hours.

Related materials:

In turn, the company “Krymenergo” explained temporary measures due to abnormal temperature conditions on the peninsula and the need to maintain the integrity of the energy system. “Short-term interruptions in electricity supplies in a number of populated areas are possible,” the organization warned.

Earlier, Krymenergo warned of temporary power line shutdowns in order to minimize the overload of network equipment in Yalta, Alushta, Feodosia, Kerch, Sudak and several dozen other large settlements. In addition, there were shutdowns in Sevastopol reported Sevastopolenergo company. City Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev statedthat Sevastopol receives additional energy from the mainland through the energy bridge.