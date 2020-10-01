Football club “Rostov” agreed on the transfer of the forward of FC “Tambov” Vladimir Obukhov, reports TASS, referring to the sports director of “Tambov” Pavel Khudyakov.

According to him, the clubs “practically agreed” that Obukhov will move to Rostov.

Earlier, Rostov announced the transfer of its 25-year-old striker Eldor Shomurodov to the Italian club Genoa. Last season, Shomurodov was named the top scorer of the Rostov club. The footballer has scored 14 goals in 36 matches.

Vladimir Obukhov has been playing for Tambov since 2019. As part of the club, he played 40 matches, scored 12 goals and made four assists.