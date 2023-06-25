Vasily Golubev said via Telegram that “the convoy of the Wagner group left Rostov and headed towards its camps,” without giving further details.

The Kremlin had confirmed that the head of the Russian private military Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, would move to Belarus under an agreement brokered by its president Alexander Lukashenko to end the armed rebellion that Prigozhin led against the Russian military leadership..

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Lukashenko had offered to broker a deal, with the approval of Russian President Vladimir Putin, because he has known Prigozhin for nearly 20 years..

Peskov added that the criminal case against Prigozhin for armed rebellion would be dropped and that the Wagner fighters who participated in his “march for justice“They will not be subject to any measure of appreciation for the services they rendered to Russia in the past.

As for the fighters who did not participate in the march, they will sign contracts with the Ministry of Defense, which seeks to bring all independent volunteer forces under its control by July 1..

Although Putin pledged earlier to punish those who participated in the rebellion, Peskov said that the agreement had a “higher goal”, which is to avoid confrontation and bloodshed..

Peskov declined to say whether concessions had been made to Prigozhin other than guarantees of his safety, something he said Putin had pledged, and the safety of his men to persuade him to withdraw all his forces..

Peskov described today’s events as “tragic.”“.