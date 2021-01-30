Rosturizm proposed to extend the tourist cashback program for tours within the country until June 20, 2021. On Saturday, January 30, reports TASS with reference to the letter of the head of the department of state tourism projects and security of the Federal Agency for Tourism Elena Lysenkova to the participants of the travel market.

“The Federal Tourism Agency is starting preparations for the third stage of the program. Tour packages, cruises and hotel offers can be offered to tourists until June 20, 2021, ”the document says.

Representatives of the industry were advised to create thematic tours as part of the campaign and include offers for February 23 and March 8, spring break and May holidays. Also, weekend tours, health resort programs and travel for schoolchildren can be included in the promotion.

As added in the letter, the main conditions of the promotion will not change. The tour must last at least two nights, the state will refund 20% of its cost (no more than 20 thousand rubles for one operation on one card). In this case, citizens need to use the “World” card to buy a tour.

Rostourism offered to take part in the program to tour operators, which are registered in the unified register, to hotels and health resort enterprises.

Partial money back program when buying tours in Russia started in August 2020… During this time, citizens were able to purchase tours for 6.5 billion rubles. The total cashback amount was 1.2 billion rubles.