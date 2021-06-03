The footballers of FC Hansa Rostock made it to the second division. Ten thousand people lay in each other’s arms as if there was no Corona. It is now clear how many are infected.

Rostock – Thousands celebrate and lie in each other’s arms with no distance or mask: In Germany, such images are actually only known from the time before Corona. In the meantime, the alarm bells go off immediately with observers. In Rostock, too, more than 10,000 party-mad people had a lot of partying on the occasion of the rise of FC Hansa. It is now clear how many have become infected: None!

FC Hansa Rostock rises – city spokeswoman names astonishing number of new infections

City spokeswoman Kerstin Kanaa made this surprising fact public: “The health department is not aware of any cases that could be linked to the home game of FC Hansa on May 22nd.”

7,500 spectators were admitted to the Ostseestadion, they had to be tested for Corona and had to register. 3,000 more fans joined in, and the party, including beer and firecrackers, moved to the athletics stadium. According to a previously established de-escalation tactic, the police did not intervene, as police chief Achim Segebarth explained – even though the requirements of wearing a mask and keeping your distance were observed by almost no one.

Coronavirus Rostock: Expert had suspected increasing numbers of infections

The prophecies of doom quickly became loud: Infectiologist Emil Reisinger (62), infectiologist at the University of Rostock and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s advisor on Covid, told the news agency on the following day dpa: “I expect an increasing number of new infections.” Most fans had not yet been vaccinated and there was close physical contact.

But the horror scenario did not materialize. Nobody got infected! The numbers remain low: Rostock’s incidence is currently 11. (cg)