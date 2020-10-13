A creepy discovery was made in the museum harbor in Rostock: A dead man swam on the water surface – the find raises questions for the criminal police.

Rostock – Was it an accident, murder or even suicide? A body of water was discovered on Monday, October 12, 2020 in Rostock’s museum harbor.

The dead man, who must have been around 65 years old, was rescued by emergency services as quickly as possible. An emergency doctor then declares his death.