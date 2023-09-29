Rostic’s plans to increase the number of brand restaurants to 700 by the end of the year

Today, the process of transferring KFC establishments under the Rostic’s brand is actively underway. This was reported in the press service of the Unirest company, a Russian legal entity of Yum! Brands, which owns the master franchise for the KFC brand. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, a representative of the press service commented on the refusal of some restaurants to rename.

The publication’s interlocutor said that the company has reached agreements on rebranding with almost all partners.

“Currently, about 300 restaurants operate under the Rostic’s brand. By the end of the year, we plan that this figure will already be about 700. For those partners who, for one reason or another, are not yet ready to switch to the Rostic’s brand, we, as the master franchisee of KFC in Russia, will continue to provide all the necessary support until the moment of rebranding to Rostic’s and beyond,” the company’s press service said.

Earlier it became known that some KFC restaurants in Russia refused to rename themselves to Rostic’s. Establishments will not change their signs until at least 2035 due to lower local brand recognition.

At the end of October 2022, the American Yum! Brands announced the sale of all KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants in Russia. In April 2023, the company completely left the country.