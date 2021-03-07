Rostekhnadzor doubted the harmlessness of the accident on the underwater pipeline in the water area of ​​the Ob River for the environment. This was stated by the official representative of the department Andrei Vil in his Telegram-channel.

Wil noted that, according to preliminary estimates, about 700 tons of a broad fraction of light hydrocarbons (NGL) could be in the damaged section of the Siburtyumengaz underwater oil pipeline. He stressed that in this regard, statements about the absence of a threat to the environment are questionable.

The representative of Rostekhnadzor also said that a decree has already been signed on the formation of a commission for the technical investigation of the accident.

Earlier it was reported that fishermen are the possible culprits of the explosion and fire on the Ob River. The Life edition reported that, according to the preliminary version, the spark from the Buran snowmobile, on which they were moving, could become the cause of the fire.

An explosion and subsequent fire on the Ob was reported on 6 March. During the emergency, one person was injured. The fire on the frozen river was later filmed.