Rostec: the Sapphire complex will be shown at the Dubai Airshow 2023 exhibition

At the international exhibition Dubai Airshow 2023, which will be held in the UAE from November 13 to 17, the Sapphire complex, designed to counter unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and tested in a special military operation (SVO) zone, will be shown. About it TASS said First Deputy General Director of the Rostec state corporation Vladimir Artyakov.

“The Russian exposition will also feature the Sapphire anti-drone system. It detects and classifies aircraft-type UAVs, micro- and mini-drones weighing up to 250 grams, as well as home-made devices,” the head said.

In July, the agency, citing a source in the military-industrial complex, reported that a new Sapphire electronic warfare (EW) system was tested in the Northern Military District zone.

According to Alexander Spiridonov, deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Industry and Trade, such electronic warfare systems make it possible to detect in the air and track the movement of a large number of targets at once, and at a distance of several tens of kilometers.