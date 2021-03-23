Rostec will present a wide range of developments at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in 2021, including a “fundamentally new” aircraft. This was announced on Tuesday, March 23rd, by the press service of the state corporation.

“New items are also planned, in particular, we will show a fundamentally new aircraft for the first time,” the message says.

It is noted that Rostec intends to present all the achievements in the military and civil aviation industry, including not only promising models of aircraft and helicopters, but also engines, as well as advanced on-board systems.

At the same time, the state corporation did not specify which of the aircraft classes the novelty belongs to, writes “RIA News“.

The total area of ​​Rostec’s exposition at the air show will exceed 5 thousand square meters. m. The event from the state corporation will be attended by all of its holdings involved in the creation of aviation products.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation reported that more than 40 countries, including Russia’s partners in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), expressed their intention to take part in MAKS in 2021.

In December 2020, it became known that the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon, which is traditionally held in Zhukovsky, will be held from July 20 to 25, 2021, despite the coronavirus infection pandemic. It was noted that leading Russian aircraft manufacturers and a number of foreign companies confirmed their participation in MAKS and reserved space.