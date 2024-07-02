Research Institute Vector to Develop Drone Suppressors for Installation on Cars and Boats

The Vector Research Institute (part of the Ruselectronics holding company of the Rostec state corporation) is developing updated solutions for suppressing drones that can be placed on boats and cars. This was announced by the head of the company’s sales department, Vladimir Duboysky, at the conference “Technologies for detecting and countering UAVs”, reports TASS.

“We are currently conducting various works based on the experience that our field is gaining. (…) In the near future, we will present more devices designed to protect both vehicles and sea vessels. Our next presentation will be at Army-2024,” he said.

Related materials:

In June, the High-Precision Systems holding company reported that BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles began to be serially equipped with a system for local suppression of drone control channels.

In the same month, it became known that the Serp-VS5 electronic countermeasure system for small drones, developed at the Vector Research Institute, was used for the first time to train operators of unmanned aerial vehicles.