Rostec: self-propelled guns, air defense systems or armored personnel carriers can be created on the Manul BMP platform

On the basis of the caterpillar platform of the infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) “Manul”, you can create an armored personnel carrier (APC), a self-propelled artillery mount (SAU) or an air defense system (AD). About it RIA News told the press service of Kurganmashzavod (part of the High-Precision Complexes holding of the Rostec state corporation).

“The Manul BMP tracked platform, first presented at the Army-2020 forum, can become the basis for the creation of reconnaissance, command vehicles, self-propelled artillery mounts, anti-aircraft systems, infantry and ammunition transporters, and others,” the press service said.

They added that the product initially includes a margin for a possible improvement in security and an increase in payload, and upgrade options will expand the range of applications of the machine.

The company noted that they plan to equip Manul with a more powerful UTD-32T engine, which will be placed in front of the machine. This will allow the crew and troops to enter the BMP through the rear ramp.

Introduced in 2020, the Manul infantry fighting vehicle received an 816 horsepower engine and a combat module with a 30 mm cannon, a machine gun and Kornet anti-tank missiles.

In August 2022, the executive director of Kurganmashzavod, Petr Tyukov, announced that the Manul BMP was being developed taking into account the requirements of the Russian Ministry of Defense based on the results of the operation of armored vehicles during a special operation.