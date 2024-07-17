Rostec: One FAB-3000 is capable of destroying a stronghold of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
One FAB-3000 bomb is capable of destroying an entire platoon stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Its capabilities were revealed by a representative of the Rostec corporation in a conversation with RIA News.
“The FAB-3000 bombs have an explosive charge of about one and a half tons. In practice, this means that the explosion creates a shock wave that can destroy a target such as a platoon stronghold of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with open-type earthworks,” the agency’s source said.
He noted that a bomb explosion could cover an area comparable to 11 football fields.
In March, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that a Russian enterprise had begun mass production of the FAB-3000. The country also increased the production of the FAB-500 many times over and doubled the production of the FAB-1500.
