Rostec: State Defense Order for samples in demand in the SVO zone is being fulfilled 100 percent

Rostec is fulfilling 100 percent of the state defense order (SDO) for military equipment that is in high demand in the special military operation (SVO) zone, according to a report by the state corporation’s CEO Sergei Chemezov to Russian President Vladimir Putin. This was reported by TASS.

The overall percentage of fulfillment of the state defense order, as stated in the materials, is 99.5 percent. It is also noted there that all the main companies included in the structure of the state corporation are participating in the fulfillment of the state defense order.

Earlier, the agency, citing the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), reported that the capabilities of the Russian fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jet developed by the Sukhoi United Design Bureau (OKB) would be expanded to meet the needs of the Air Defense Forces.

In December, the head of UAC (part of Rostec) Yuri Slyusar said in an interview with the Russia 24 TV channel that the state defense order for the Su-57 in 2023 had doubled.