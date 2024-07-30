Rostec: In 2023, ammunition supplies to troops increased 25 times

Rostec increased ammunition supplies to Russian troops by 25 times in 2023 compared to 2022, according to materials for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the state corporation’s CEO Sergei Chemezov. This was reported by TASS.

“The production of the entire range of weapons has increased. For example, the production of shells for barrel artillery has increased sixfold,” the documents note.

In June, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev stated that the state defense order in 2024 is being fulfilled according to plan, despite certain nuances.

In December, Uralvagonzavod (part of Rostec) reported that it had successfully fulfilled 2023 contracts for the supply of T-90M and T-72B3M tanks, upgraded based on the experience of a special military operation, to the troops.