“Rostec” imported glazing for passenger aircraft SJ-100

Russia has started production of imported cockpit glazing for Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SJ-100) passenger aircraft. About it reported in the press service of the state corporation “Rostec”.

“Obninsk Scientific and Production Enterprise “Technology” named after A.G. Romashina of the state corporation Rostec has begun serial production of imported components for SJ-100 aircraft – cockpit glazing and protection of external lighting equipment. It consists entirely of Russian materials, is equipped with heating for flights in any weather conditions, and has passed all ground tests, including bird resistance.

Rostec noted that earlier these components were supplied from abroad. Russian glazing has been installed on the prototype SJ-100, which is undergoing flight tests.

Related materials:

The kit for one aircraft includes six cockpit glazing products that can be operated at temperatures from minus 62 to plus 85 degrees. Windshields and vents consist of four layers of silicate glass glued together with three layers of polymer film. This design allows you to withstand a collision with a bird at a speed of over 570 kilometers per hour, preventing depressurization. The side windows of the cockpit are made of two glasses and an adhesive layer, and the protection of lighting equipment on the wings, fuselage and tail unit is provided by organic glass.

“The imported SJ-100 is a project of national importance. This aircraft will replace foreign airliners on Russian airlines and will become one of the main aircraft in the fleet of domestic airlines for years to come. More than 40 foreign systems and units have been replaced in the car, including the glazing of the cockpit. It is in no way inferior to foreign counterparts and has successfully passed ground tests, ”Vladimir Artyakov, First Deputy General Director of Rostec, is quoted in the message.

Earlier in September, the United Aircraft Corporation announced a successful second flight test of the imported SJ-100. The flight at altitudes up to six kilometers lasted 75 minutes.