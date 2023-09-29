Kurganmashzavod handed over a batch of new BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles to the troops

Kurganmashzavod (part of the High-Precision Complexes holding of the Rostec state corporation) handed over the next batch of new BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles and equipment after repair to the troops. About it reported in a state corporation.

It is noted that a batch of new cars was shipped at the end of September. Also, the customer was supplied with a batch of BMP-3 after a major overhaul, which completely closed the 2023 contract. Each vehicle is equipped with armored screens and anti-cumulative grilles.

“Kurganmashzavod has reached an outstanding pace of work. Production volumes of light armored vehicles have increased several times. The company ships infantry fighting vehicles in the required volumes, often ahead of schedule – at the end of September, the next batch of BMP-3 was sent to the troops. In addition, the annual contract for the repair of “troikas” has been closed,” the press service quotes Bekhan Ozdoev, industrial director of the Rostec weapons complex.

Rostec added that previously Kurganmashzavod was only engaged in the production of new combat vehicles, and repairs were carried out by specialized enterprises.

Earlier in September, Roman Khromov, deputy executive director for state defense procurement and military-trade cooperation at Kurganmashzavod, said that the Russian Ground Forces were showing interest in the new front-engine Manul infantry fighting vehicle.

In the same month, it became known that High-Precision Complexes sent a batch of BMP-2M with Berezhok combat modules to the troops.