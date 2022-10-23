RBC: “Rostec” has denied accusations of the SBU in the illegal supply of engines from Ukraine

The representative of Rostec commented on the detention by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) of the director of the Motor Sich plant, Vyacheslav Boguslayev, as part of a criminal case on the illegal supply of military goods to Russia. Writes about it RBC.

According to him, the fact that Ukrainian engines were installed on helicopters until 2014 is well known. “We carried out a complete import substitution, as a result, cars have long been equipped with domestic-made power plants,” he denied the relevant accusations.

A source close to Rostec, in an interview with the publication, also called what happened to Boguslaev a consequence of a conflict between local elites.

Earlier, the SBU officially confirmed the detention of the director of the Motor Sich plant, as well as the head of the department for foreign economic activity of the enterprise. According to investigators, the management of the plant located in Zaporozhye was involved in the deal on illegal supplies.

The fact that Boguslayev was suspected of treason and searches were carried out at his place became known on October 22. The directors were sent under escort to Kyiv.