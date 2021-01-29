Rostec, commissioned by the RF Ministry of Defense, began work on the creation of fourth-generation individual combat equipment. It is assumed that the new ammunition will come in the future to replace the third generation “Sotnik” equipment, according to the Rostec website.

Experts from TsNIITOCHMASH and the Kalashnikov Concern take part in the research work together with Rostec specialists.

Researchers will analyze the world experience in creating equipment for “soldiers of the future” and determine a strategy for the development of modern samples.

In February last year, it was reported about the start of work on the creation of combat equipment called “Sotnik”. It differs from the “Ratnik”, which is already being supplied to the armament of the Russian army, in its lighter weight, increased protection and the ability to integrate with drones and robotic systems.