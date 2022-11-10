Rostec has started serial production of cluster munitions for remote mining

Serial production of the latest cluster munitions for mining by remote mines has begun in Russia. About it TASS reported in the state corporation “Rostec” on the results of the presentation of the award named after Nikolai Makarovets.

It is noted that the winner in the nomination “For contribution to the development and production of special-purpose products” was recognized by the team of authors of the Scientific Research Engineering Institute, which presented the development of cluster blocks with mines of remote installation POM-3 and PTM-4M. The blocks are intended for use as part of a cluster engineering munition of 140 mm caliber.

Rostec noted that in terms of tactical and technical characteristics, the ammunition has no domestic or foreign analogues. “The development of products has been completed, serial samples of products have been manufactured and are ready for use in combat conditions,” the state corporation said.

In September, Rossiyskaya Gazeta showed the work of the crew of the Russian BMR-3M Vepr armored demining vehicle on video.

In February, Izvestia, citing sources, wrote that the engineering units of the Southern Military District would receive engineering remote mining systems (ISDM) “Agriculture”.