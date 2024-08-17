Rostec: Krasnopol projectile provides high accuracy in jamming conditions

The guided artillery projectile (UAS) “Krasnopol” provides a high probability of hitting targets in the difficult conditions of a special military operation (SVO). The accuracy of the product was assessed by a representative of the holding company “High Precision Systems” (part of Rostec) in a conversation with RIA Novosti.

“Krasnopol provides a high probability of hitting targets and is not inferior in the totality of its tactical and technical characteristics to the Excalibur UAS, taking into account the current situation with interference in the SVO zone,” the holding reported, answering a question about the probability of hitting targets with Krasnopol and its superiority over Excalibur.

“Krasnopol” is designed to hit targets with the first shot. The projectile received aerodynamic rudders for correction by a laser mark on the target. The complex includes a laser pointer-rangefinder.

Earlier in August, it became known that High-Precision Complexes had simplified and improved the manufacturing technology of the Krasnopol high-precision projectile to increase its mass production.