Rostec State Corporation will finalize the Su-25 attack aircraft for new weapons, taking into account the experience of its use during a special operation in Ukraine. This was stated by the first deputy general director of the state corporation Vladimir Artyakov on May 8.

“It is worth noting that the effectiveness of the latest modification of the Su-25SM3 has been increased significantly, the aircraft can also use high-precision weapons. We will continue to improve this machine, taking into account the experience of using it in the NWO zone, including in terms of its refinement for new weapons, ”he quotes TASS.

Artyakov added that ground attack aviation had once again proved its effectiveness and indispensability on the battlefield.

Earlier, on May 1, Oleksandr Savchuk, head of the press center of the Center group, said that the crews of the Su-34 and Su-25 aircraft of the Center group had successfully worked on strong points, areas of concentration of firepower and manpower of Ukrainian militants.

On April 29, Savchuk said that the crews of the bomber aircraft hit six strongholds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Krasnolimansky direction. It is noted that the artillery inflicted fire damage on about 100 different targets.

On April 27, Su-25 attack aircraft destroyed the camouflaged positions and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Missile launches were carried out in pairs from low altitudes.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.